Don't run after political parties for job and waste your time: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

NEW DELHI: At a time when Tripura CM Biplab Deb is facing backlash over a series of his statements on various subjects, he offered a suggestion to the youngsters who are desperately looking for jobs. He asked the young men to not run after political parties for jobs. "The youth here runs after political parties for several years to get a government job and wastes the vital time of their life. Had the same youth instead of running after parties set up a paan shop he would have by now had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakh," the Tripura CM said.

While speaking at a seminar organised by Tripura Veterinary Council on 'The role of the veterinary profession in sustainable development to improve livelihoods, food security, and safety', he advised them to become self-employed by starting various projects under the animal resource sector with bank loans, under the Prime Minister's Mudra scheme.

He said that any unemployed youth with a minimum amount of Rs seventy five thousand borrowed from the bank and with little self-effort, can easily earn at least Rs 25,000 every month, but the hurdle in this is the culture that has grown in Tripura during the last 25 years. He added that there are narrow-minded concepts like a graduate cannot opt for farming, start poultry, or piggery because if he does so, his class will go down.

Deb added that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided various bank loans provisions for the startup projects under the Mudra scheme, so that people can get self-employed and live with prestige.

Earlier in the day, Deb had also reacted to the recently declared Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam results stating that mechanical engineers should not join civil services instead civil engineers are better suited for the job.

"Those who are from a mechanical engineering background should not opt for civil services. Society has to be built up. Civil engineers have this knowledge... Because those in the administration have to build the society," he said.

He had also stoked a row by questioning the crowning of Diana Hayden as 'Miss World' in 1997 alleging that international beauty contests were a farce. Deb had said that he failed to understand the "process of judgement" of the crowning of the Miss World contest in 1997, in which Hayden won the award.

He, however, was all praise for Aishwarya Rai, who won the Miss World crown in 1994 and had said that she "represents the Indian women in the true sense".

Earlier in April 2018, Deb had claimed that Internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata, drawing criticism from Twitterati, intellectuals and his political adversaries.