End cow vigilantism, take action against violence: Supreme Court tells Centre

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on cow vigilantism, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and state to take immediate steps to curb such acts of violence. The top court also asked states to appoint a senior police officer as the nodal officer in every district across the country.

Each state has been given seven days to form task forces to take action against cow vigilantes.

Both the Centre and state governments must take effective steps to stop cow vigilante groups from taking law into their hands, said the Supreme Court.

The top court further sought Centre's reply on whether it has the responsibility under the Constitution to direct states on actions to curb cow vigilantism.

Representing Centre, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta said that there are laws to take care of any kind of untoward incidents.

Responding the statement, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said 'We know laws are there, but what action has been taken? You can take planned action so that vigilantism does not grow.'

The Supreme Court, on April 7, sought the response of six states on a plea by activist Tehseen S Poonawalla, asking for action against cow vigilantes who were allegedly indulging in violence and committing atrocities against Dalits and minorities.

