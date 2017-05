Environment Minister Anil Dave dies at 61; political leaders condole – Who said what

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday.

60-year-old Dave complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away.

Several leaders condoled the sudden demise of Dave.

President Pranab Mukherjee expressed shock over sudden demise of Dave.

He tweeted: "Shocked by sudden demise of Union Environment Minister Shri Anil Dave; deepest condolences to his family & well wishers."

Smriti Irani: Absolutely shocked to hear about Anil Daveji's demise. Soft spoken,passionate about environment, literature, culture, he was always kind.

Suresh Prabhu: Very sad&shocking #AnilDave passing away,irreparable loss.He selflessly worked for decades for @RSSorg @BJP4India&several social issues RIP

Sadananda Gowda: Shocked to hear the Sudden demise of Sri Anil Madhav Dave ji ,my Coleague Environment Minister. My heartfelt condolences.

Prakash Javadekar: Saddened by the sudden demise of my colleague Anil Madhav Dave ji.My heartfelt condolences. Dave ji was a real nature lover , had a vision of protecting environment & ensuring development.

Venkaiah Naidu: Shocked and extremely sad to know the sudden demise of my colleague Sri Anil Madhav Dave,Environment Minister.My heartfelt condolences.

Manohar Parrikar: Shocked & saddened by untimely demise of Shri. Anil Dave. India has lost a promising leader who had immense concern for our environment.

Kalraj Mishra: Sudden demise of Anil Madhav Dave ji is hard to believe, heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family. May his soul Rest In Peace.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Shocked to hear Shri @anilmdave is no more. A passionate conservationist,remarkably documented the Narmada.Will miss his presence in the RS.