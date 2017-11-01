Everyone knows the reality of 'ease of doing business': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Arun Jaitley

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a day after the World Bank released the Ease of Doing Business rankings. As per the rankings, India has risen from the from 130th spot to 100.

While Jaitley hailed the report, Rahul mocked the government saying it is just for the government to keep itself happy. "Everyone knows the reality of Ease of doing business. Dr Jaitley, this thought is good to keep yourself happy," he tweeted.

सबको मालूम है “ease of doing business” की हकीकत, लेकिन

ख़ुद को खुश रखने के लिए "Dr Jaitley" ये ख्याल अच्छा है — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 1, 2017

Jaitley had on Tuesday said that India's jump in the rankings is a result of a number of policies that have been implemented by the government. Banking on the report, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a top-50 spot for India is a real possibility.

“We were ranked 142 in 2014 and 130 last year in ease of doing business list. This year, we have taken a 30 point jump. India's 'ease of doing business' ranking does not take into account implementation of GST, which will be factored in next year. I do believe it is possible to take India to the first 50 ranks, as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Accusing the government of trying to mask the "grim reality" regarding the economy, the Congress had on Tuesday termed Jaitley to be "the worst Finance Minister in Indias history".

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP government was clutching at straws to stay afloat "as it sinks the economy and hurts trade and businesses".

He said the government lives in "a make-believe cuckoo world" as it is blinded by the blinkers of "Achhe Din" and was unable to "see, feel, judge or address India's pain".

"With great responsibility, we would like to say that Arun Jaitley has proved to be the worst FM in India's history. Hiding behind World Bank reports will not at alter this grim reality," he said.