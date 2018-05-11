Ex-Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy commits suicide; know more about the high-profile top cop

Mumbai: Himanshu Roy, the former chief of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on Friday. Roy shot himself at his residence with his service revolver, said sources.

Roy was reportedly suffering from cancer and the motive behind the suicide isn't known yet.

He shot himself around 1:40 PM today at his residence in Mumbai.

Here are some quick facts about the top cop

-Himanshu Roy completed his studies from St. Xavier’s College

-The daring Mumbai top cop was a 1988-batch IPS officer.

-He was taking steroids, according to reports.

-He was on leave since 2016.

-Roy was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

-Roy has solved several sensational cases including the firing on Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar's driver Arif Bael, Journalist J Dey murder case, the double murder case involving Vijay Palande, Laila Khan murder case and the recent murder of law graduate Pallavi Purkhayasta.

-His last major case was the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing case.

-He was responsible for the arrest of actor Vindu Dara Singh for his alleged links to bookies in the IPL spot-fixing case.

-Vindu Dara Singh was later released on bail on 3 June 2013 by a Mumbai Court.