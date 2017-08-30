close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Exclusive: In Gorakhpur, government doctors promote private practice, leave sick unattended

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 10:28
Exclusive: In Gorakhpur, government doctors promote private practice, leave sick unattended
Representational pic

by RAHUL SINHA

Gorakhpur: Despite the increasing death toll of children in Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College, a sting operation by Zee News has revealed that government hospital doctors have been busy running private clinics, instead of helping the suffering patients.

Over 290 children have died at the hospital from August 1 till August 28, including at least 77 from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

In the last few weeks, accusations of the now suspended Dr Kafeel Khan, then head of the encephalitis ward in the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, busy running a private clinic, is seen as one of the reasons why the tragic deaths occurred. But Dr Khan is not alone.

Here's the exclusive story that proves how malpractice has played a part in the death of over 60 children in a Gorakhpur hospital earlier this month:

Zee News undercover reporter, pretending to be a person from the lower economic strata, found out that top government doctors are blatantly flouting rules and running their own private clinics. Moreover, these doctors are asking healthy patients to pay for unnecessary medicines and tests. Here are the doctors, we encountered:

Rajendra Kumar Shahi, BRD Medical College

A senior government doctor at the hospital, Dr Shahi had denied to the media, post the Gorakhpur tragedy, that he was running a private clinic. But facts proved otherwise. Disguised as a labourer, Suresh (our reporter) entered the private clinic where sources told him Dr Shahi was operating from.

The reporter encountered two men who handed out patients a piece of paper. What was interesting to note was the paper had the stamp of Neelkanth Hospital, a private hospital. They told patients to keep quiet about this.

It took over one hour before the meeting with Dr Shahi took place. Our reporter, though healthy, was examined, as Dr Shahi was blunt - he needed to be tested.

“Don't risk it. Money is not that big a thing, health is,” Dr Shahi said.

Dr V Chandra, Gorakhpur, District Medical Hospital

Dr V Chandra is a doctor at the Gorakhpur District Medical Hospital. But sources stated that if our reporter wanted treatment it was best to come to his private clinic. Despite the examination, which should have shown that there was nothing wrong with Suresh, Dr Chandra referred him to a pathology lab called LN Pathology where he would have to go to get tested for typhoid. And finally, he demanded Rs 400 as fees, a huge sum for BPL patients.

Dr Tahir Qureshi, Deputy CMO, Kushinagar state hospital

Being the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tahir holds an important post responsible for the care of children. But once again, sources told us he was to be found at his private clinic. Our reporter, this time, decided to change his story and told the man at the clinic about the story of a child in his family eating cement from the wall. The man, acting as the go between, demanded Rs 500, which he affixed on the doctor's prescription note, and then sent our reporter inside Dr Tahir's room.

Once inside, the reporter saw Dr Tahir dealing with 10-12 patients at the same time. A number of prescriptions, each affixed with a Rs 500 note, were on the table.

Dr Tahiri is not alone. The sting operation revealed that many senior doctors working in the same government hospital, run private clinics as well.

TAGS

GorakhpurGorakhpur child deathBRD Medical Collegesting operation

From Zee News

Shocking! Doctors fight inside operation theatre in Rajasthan&#039;s Jodhpur, newborn dies
Rajasthan

Shocking! Doctors fight inside operation theatre in Rajasth...

World

Japan missile was first step in Pacific operation: North Ko...

Houston Mayor imposes curfew to prevent looting after Hurricane Harvey
AmericasWorld

Houston Mayor imposes curfew to prevent looting after Hurri...

Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi police may submit additional status before High Court
India

Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi police may submit additional st...

Himachal Pradesh: Two dead, 25 injured as bus overturns in Dalhouise
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: Two dead, 25 injured as bus overturns in...

Five dead, red alert issued in Mumbai; more rains expected
Maharashtra

Five dead, red alert issued in Mumbai; more rains expected

Mumbai rains: Here&#039;s full list of cancelled and diverted trains
MaharashtraIndia

Mumbai rains: Here's full list of cancelled and divert...

Rains in Mumbai likely to be lesser today: State Disaster Management Authority
Maharashtra

Rains in Mumbai likely to be lesser today: State Disaster M...

Gorakhpur tragedy continues: 42 children die in 48 hours at BRD medical college
Uttar PradeshIndia

Gorakhpur tragedy continues: 42 children die in 48 hours at...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Doklam: India has won the diplomatic battle but the war is far from over

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced: How media normalised a rape-and-murder accused

Rampal acquitted: Here's all you need to know about the engineer turned self-styled godman

Prisoner number 1997: Here is how Dera chief Ram Rahim's life is in Rohtak's Sunaria jail

Doklam stand-off | Cool winds blowing, not hot air