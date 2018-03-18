Exclusive: Mohammad Shami claims innocence, says only crime is being Hasin Jahan's husband

NEW DELHI: The marital feud between Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan has, of late, sparked a controversy, with the latter's allegations against the Indian pacer leading to his exclusion from the BCCI annual contract.

In an exclusive interview with Zee UP-Uttarakhand Editor Dilip Tiwari, the cricketer said that Hasin has defamed his family. Rejecting all allegations of match-fixing, Shami said that there is no evidence against him.

Speaking to Zee Media, he said, "I can die for the country but never betray." Shami went on claiming innocence and said that his only crime is being Hasin's husband.

In the course of the controversy, it has also come to light that this is Jahan's second marriage and she was earlier married to Sheikh Saifuddin, a resident of West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Shami has been charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including section 498A, which deals with cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives, Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

The fast bowler's wife Hasin Jahan had claimed that Shami was having extra-marital affairs and alleged that he abused her physically and mentally. Reflecting, Shami said, "Past few days have been quite stressful. I have not eaten properly and the cricket practice has also come to a standstill."

He had earlier refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife. "I am tired of repeating myself again and again. I want all the allegations against me to be investigated thoroughly," Shami said.