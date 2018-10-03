External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj discusses UNSC reforms, climate change with UN chief Antonio Guterres

NEW DELHI: United United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday and discussed important issues like climate change and United Nations Security Council reforms.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar took to Twitter and posted about the foreign minister and UN Secretary General's meeting.

"Working in close synergy with the highest organ of multilateralism. EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomed UNSG @antonioguterres. Had productive discussions on issues related to climate change, UNSC reforms and other areas of mutual interest," Kumar said.

Working in close synergy with the highest organ of multilateralism. EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomed UNSG @antonioguterres. Had productive discussions on issues related to climate change, UNSC reforms and other areas of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/9QUPUaKpkx — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 3, 2018

Guterres, who is on his maiden visit to arrived on Monday.

He also presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the UN's Champions of the Earth Award on Wednesday.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were recently named as recipients of the prestigious award for their exemplary leadership and advocating action on sustainable development and climate change.

The annual 'Champions of the Earth' prize is awarded to outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions have had a positive impact on the environment.

Guterres' visit coincided with the commencement of events marking the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and he also participated in the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention on Tuesday.

(With Agency Inputs)