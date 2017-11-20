Finally, the date when Rahul Gandhi may become Congress president revealed

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee on Monday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president.

Notification for Congress president poll will be issued on December 1. Last date to file the nomination papers has been fixed for December 4.

Voting will be conducted on December 16 and the results for which will be declared on December 19.

The CWC meeting was attended by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh along with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel.

The meeting was convened at Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said.

The party has time till December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end.