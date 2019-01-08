हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Fish weighing 2400 kg caught in Ratnagiri, lifted with help of crane

By Pranav Polekar

It was an unusual experience for a fisherman in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra when he went fishing. As he went fishing, four fish, weighing up to a total of 2400 kg, got trapped in his net. A crane had to be called to lift the fish.

Usually, the weight of a Vaghil fish is between 50-60 kg, but the ones got trapped in the net weighed approximately 500 kg each. As the news spread, scores of people converged to the spot to have a glimpse of the giant fish.

The price of each fish is expected to be between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

