close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Five officials suspended for Lucknow trauma centre fire

The July 15 fire left five patients dead and caused immense chaos and inconvenience as very serious patients, many on ventilators, had to be rescued in billowing smoke and raging flames.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 15:35
Five officials suspended for Lucknow trauma centre fire
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended five officials for dereliction of duty in King George`s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre fire here in July, an official said.

Executive Engineers Dinesh Raj and Ram Vilas Verma, Junior Engineers S.P. Singh and Umesh Chandra Yadav and Pharmacist Pramod Kumar Pandey were suspended after the Yogi Adityanath government received a detailed probe report from the Lucknow Divisional Commissioner.

The July 15 fire left five patients dead and caused immense chaos and inconvenience as very serious patients, many on ventilators, had to be rescued in billowing smoke and raging flames.

More than 20 fire tenders doused the flames on the second and third floor of the trauma centre.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after visiting the fire site had ordered a probe and vowed action against those found guilty.

More than 300 patients were at the trauma centre when the fire erupted.

TAGS

Uttar PradeshsuspendTraumaFireOfficials

From Zee News

Mizoram

Tuirial power project to be commissioned in October: Chief...

Coolpad to launch flagship smartphone on August 20
Mobiles

Coolpad to launch flagship smartphone on August 20

Bawana bypoll: Over 2.94 lakh electors, 8 candidates in fray
India

Bawana bypoll: Over 2.94 lakh electors, 8 candidates in fra...

Canon India celebrates World Photography Day with workshops
Gadgets

Canon India celebrates World Photography Day with workshops

India

SC seeks Chandigarh's response on compensation to mino...

Rajasthan

Rajasthan government to raise OBC quota to give reservation...

Princess Diana`s death forced British royals to overhaul image
EuropeWorld

Princess Diana`s death forced British royals to overhaul im...

Apps

True Balance's latest feature enables users to manage,...

China chides Japan for backing India on Doklam
WorldAsia

China chides Japan for backing India on Doklam

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Barcelona terror attacks: Weak Islamic State resorting to desperate measures?

Breaking the siege mentality

The threat of ‘odd hours’ looms large over Indian women

DNA Edit | In NIA Crosshairs: Love jihad and the terror trail

Blue Whale Challenge: Government has failed to rein in the online suicide game