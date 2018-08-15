Flood situation in Kerala worst in state’s history, be careful: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Amid the worsening flood situation in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state is “witnessing something that has never happened before in the history” of the southern coastal state.

The Chief Minister has said that while almost all dams are opened, most of the water treatments plants and motors have been damaged.

“We are witnessing something that has never happened before in the history of Kerala. Almost all dams are opened. Most of our water treatment plants are submerged, motors are damaged,” said Vijayan.

He added, “We are keeping all this in mind, but our priority is to get drinking water to the people.”

Pointing that the rains would continue in the state for at least four more days, the Chief Minister said that those living in Kerala need to be careful. “All the officials are involved in the rescue and relief operations. The rain will continue for the next four days too and we all need to be careful.”

He further thanked neighbouring states for their help, saying, “The neighbouring states have been helping us and we need their help in the future too.”

The statement by the Chief Minister comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for all districts of Kerala and southern coastal districts of Karnataka. At least 44 people have lost their lives in Kerala due to incessant rain and floods.

Flight operations at Cochin International Airport have also been put under suspension till Saturday in the wake of heavy rains. Kerala-bound flights from across the country have either been cancelled or diverted to other airports.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also took stock of the situation and directed District Collectors of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts to be on high alert in view of heavy rainfall.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to concerned district in-charge ministers to review situation in their districts.