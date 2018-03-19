Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in fourth fodder scam case

PATNA: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Monday convicted former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fourth case related to multi-million rupees fodder scam. The court which had deferred the judgemnent in the case on Saturday pronounced the verdict today.

Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves CBI court in Ranchi after being pronounced guilty in Fodder scam (Dumka Treasury) case pic.twitter.com/PbmdprcFR6 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

The special CBI court had also postponed the judgement on Friday in view of Lalu Prasad's counsel filing a petition under 319 CrPC asking the then three officials of the Accountant General (in the 1990s) be made a party to the case. The court had on Thursday too deferred the judgement in the case.

Ajab hai Narendra Modi aur Nitish ka mel, ajab hai khel, dubara se ho gaya Jagannath Mishra riha, aur Lalu Yadav ko jail. Ek aadmi ko jail, ek aadmi ko bail, ye hai Narendra Modi ka khel: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD pic.twitter.com/xz5jqnvo9t — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

Besides Prasad, former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra and 29 people, including former IAS officers and some officials were also accused in the case. They were accused of fraudulently withdrawing Rs. 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury between December 1995 and January 1996, when the former was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Prasad is already serving a jail term of 13.5 years in three fodder cases and lodged in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi. On Saturday, the RJD supremo was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after falling sick in the jail.

On Friday, the Special CBI court had made three former bureaucrats of Bihar accountant-general`s office accused in the fodder scam. The court issued summons to former Bihar Accountant General P.K. Mukhopadhyay, former Deputy Accountant General B.N. Jha and former Senior Director General of Accounts Office Pramod Kumar on the request of Prasad, who had sought a trial against the three former bureaucrats.