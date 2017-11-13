'For the future of Asia, humanity': PM Modi, President Trump bilateral meet

MANILA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of 31st ASEAN summit, delved into the strong ties between the two nations and what holds in the future.

“Glad to meet President Trump again,” said PM Modi at the outset of the press brief.

“Relations between India and US are growing. As you can see, it's not just about mutual interest but for the future of Asia, for the future of humanity,” added the Prime Minister.

PM Modi, who arrived in Manila on Sunday for a three-day visit, briefly met Trump at a Sunday gala dinner.

The two world leaders were expected to discuss counter-terrorism, trade and security situation in the Indo-Pacific region. However, no brief about the talks have been released so far.

Earlier today, PM Modi attended the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit here. He was joined by host and Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among others.