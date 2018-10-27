हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madan Lal Khurana

Former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana dies

Former Chief Minister of Delhi Madan Lal Khurana died in Delhi on Saturday.

File Image

Former Chief Minister of Delhi Madan Lal Khurana died in Delhi on Saturday.

Khurana was the chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996. 

He represented the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was a member of RSS.

Khurana had also served as Governor of Rajasthan in 2004. 

Khurana was the third chief minister of Delhi, succeeded by Sahib Singh Verma. 

(More details are awaited)

Tags:
Madan Lal KhuranadeathDelhi CMchief minister

