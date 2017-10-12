Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Gautam Bambawale appointed next ambassador to China

Gautam Bambawale is a 1984 India Foreign Service officer.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 12, 2017, 22:51 PM IST
Pic courtesy: dnaindia.com

New Delhi: Gautam Bambawale was on Thursday appointed as the next ambassador to China.

He is presently High Commissioner of India to Pakistan and is a 1984 India Foreign Service (IFS) officer.

Bambawale will be replacing Vijay Gokhale.

He has earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing and was the desk officer for China in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Bambawale has also been the deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

