Gold Coast CWG 2018 medal winners Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai recommended for Arjuna Award

NEW DELHI: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Friday recommended Manika Batra, the country's only quadruple medallist at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Harmeet Desai, who was part of the men's team that won the gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, has also been recommended for the Arjuna Award.

"We sent her nomination today. With such a strong performance in Gold Coast, it will be very difficult for the (government) committee to ignore her," a TTFI official was quoted as saying by PTI.



Batra created history in Gold Coast, Australia by single-handedly taking India to a maiden team gold before winning a singles gold, another first.

The 22-year-old beat world number four and triple Olympic medallist, Feng Tianwei of Singapore, twice in the tournament.

She also secured a women's doubles silver alongside Mouma Das and mixed doubles bronze with G Sathiyan.

Her next assignment is the World Team Championships in Sweden from April 29.

Congratulating India's contingent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the competitors will motivate more youngsters to pursue sports.

"India's contingent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games has made every Indian extremely proud. All our sportspersons gave their best and played very well. I congratulate all those athletes who are bringing back medals," Modi said in a statement.

"Every athlete who represented India at 2018 Commonwealth Games inspires us. Their life stories illustrate the power of dedication and a never-say-die attitude that made them overcome countless hurdles to attain the heights of success they did at the CWG," the PM added.

India finished third in the CWG medals tally with 26 Gold, 20 Silver and 20 Bronze medals. This year's total of 66 medals is the third highest haul for India in the history of the CWG.

Host nation Australia and England were the two countries which remained ahead of India at first and second positions respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)