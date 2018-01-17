Govt working towards making entire system innovation-friendly to create 'new India', says PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his government is making efforts to create systems that are innovation-friendly.

Speaking after he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dedicated to the nation a centre for entrepreneurship and technology in Deo Dholera village near Ahmedabad, he said that the motive to establish the iCreate centre was to provide maximum benefit to the Indian youths from Israel's experience and their startup environment.

Called the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology, a public-private partnership (PPP) venture, iCreate was set up to nurture entrepreneurs by providing them funds, space, mentors and other facilities.

"When I went to Israel last year, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. Since then, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India. He is here and now we are inaugurating this foundation," PM Modi said.

"We are working towards making the entire system in our country innovation-friendly so that ideas are formed from intent, innovations are formed from ideas and new India is formed from innovations," he said.

International Center For Entrepreneurship & Technology – iCreate, jointly being inaugurated by PM @narendramodi and @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu. Empowering entrepreneurs with technology to create solutions for agriculture, water, health and many other areas.#ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/uxsDV4gcmJ — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2018

Giving Wings to Young Entrepreneurs! PM @narendramodi and @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu at the start up exhibition. #ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/VuHJ1WVSxn — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2018

PM @narendramodi and @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu felicitated winners of India-Israel Innovation Challenge 2017 for their innovative solutions in areas of agriculture, healthcare and water. Many congratulations! #ShalomNamaste. pic.twitter.com/FV7MXwpndp — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2018

On his part, Netanyahu said he was delighted to be there. "The world knows about iPads and iPods, there is on more that the world needs to know about, that is iCreate."

Earlier on Wednesday, he described Mahatma Gandhi as one of the great prophets of humanity.

Netanyahu arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning and held a grand roadshow along with PM Modi before visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, the abode of Mahatma Gandhi for a long time.

Gujarat extends a warm welcome to Mrs. Netanyahu and PM @netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/aiw8Opb8ku — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018

Honoured to take Mrs. Netanyahu and PM @netanyahu to the iconic Sabarmati Ashram. We paid homage to the venerable Bapu and remembered his noble thoughts. pic.twitter.com/0cv5KinQvc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited Gujarat, where they were welcomed in Ahmedabad by @PMOIndia @NarendraModi, as thousands of residents lined the streets waving Israel and Indian flags. pic.twitter.com/u9lshxmQD6 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 17, 2018

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, along with Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi, visited Gandhi's house, the Sabarmati Ashram, where they scattered blossoms on a statue of Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/mGKEGLC5EX — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 17, 2018

100 years back, Mahatma led Satyagrah in Ahmedabad in 1918. PM @narendramodi and @IsraeliPM Benjamin Netanyahu pay their homage to the father of nation at the Sabarmati Ashram. #ShalomNamaste pic.twitter.com/7A3DW911nd — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2018

In a four-line message jointly signed by him and his wife Sara in the visitor's log book at the ashram, the Israeli dignitaries said their "visit was inspiring".

"An inspiring visit to the hearth of one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration- Mahatma Gandhi," Netanyahu wrote in the book.

He and his wife spent around 20 minutes in the ashram premises, where they visited 'Hriday Kunj', the home of Mahatma Gandhi.

Netanyahu and PM Modi also tried their hands at the 'charkha', the hand spinning wheel which was emblematic of India's quest for self-reliance during the freedom struggle.

They also flew kites for a couple of minutes, as their visit comes just a few days after 'Uttarayana' (or Makar Sankranti), Gujarat's popular kite festival.

PM @netanyahu trying his hand at kite flying. Like a kite soaring high, India-Israel friendship is scaling new heights and will benefit not only our citizens but also the entire humankind. pic.twitter.com/gOLRsjMGpE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2018

PM Modi and Netanyahu held the roadshow in Ahmedabad under a heavy security blanket as thousands of people lined up along the route to greet them.

After arriving in Gujarat, the two leaders, along with the Israeli PM's wife Sara, set out in a car from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport.

Around 50 stages were erected on the roadside along the stretch to showcase performances by troupes of different states to welcome the guests.

People carrying Indian and Israeli flags stood in large numbers on both sides of the tastefully decorated road.

Modi and Netanyahu waved at the people, who greeted them with loud cheers.

The roadshow concluded at Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, after traversing 8 km.

(With PTI inputs)