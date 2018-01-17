IndiaIsraelDosti: PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu hold roadshow, visit Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi shortly after they began their mega roadshow in Ahmedabad.

The visiting Israeli leader was given a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the airport here.

Netanyahu was received by PM Narendra Modi and top state officials after which they proceeded in a roadshow toward the Sabarmati Ashram, with crowds thronging both sides of the road.

LIVE : PM @narendramodi and Israel PM @netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram. Watch at https://t.co/0WGZs8ayiI and https://t.co/a2OoykAwWH #IndiaIsraelDosti pic.twitter.com/jJ48kZgnse — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) January 17, 2018

As the cavalcade with the two Prime Ministers proceeded, crowds waved Indian and Israeli flags. Over 50 stages were set up along the route of the cavalcade for cultural displays and performances.

Upon reaching the Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi took his Israeli guests on a tour of the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi once stayed.

PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' and described their Sabarmati Ashram visit as ''very inspiring''.

During their stay at the ashram, PM Modi also taught the tricks of kite playing to Netanyahu and his wife.

LIVE : PM @narendramodi and Israel PM @netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu fly a kite at Sabarmati Ashram. Watch at https://t.co/0WGZs8ayiI and https://t.co/sVdRwIEcYX #IndiaIsraelDosti pic.twitter.com/WZf2m2CbMa — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) January 17, 2018

The two global leaders are slated to attend a host of events later in the day after the roadshow.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of the two leaders' roadshow here.

The 14-km-long roadshow was heavily guarded by security forces including Israeli snipers, 12 teams from 'Chetak commandos', Quick Response Teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Gujarat Police.

Furthermore, special squads were reportedly deployed at high-rise buildings along the route and also on the Sabarmati river in speedboats when both the dignitaries are in the Ashram.

In lieu of the roadshow, many roads along the route were temporarily closed by civic authorities to ensure seamless travel for the two leaders.

The two Prime Ministers later inaugurated the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They then visited a Startup Exhibition and interact with innovators and Startup CEOs.

The two PMs will further dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Banaskantha district, through a video link. Both leaders will also address the gathering.

Afterwards, PM Modi and Netanyahu will visit the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad in Banaskantha district. They will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Date Palms at Kukama via a video link. The two leaders will also interact with farmers.

PM Modi and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe had also held a joint roadshow during the latter's visit here in September 2017. PM Modi had shown Abe and his wife around at the Sabarmati Ashram.

They had also spent some time at the Sabarmati Riverfront, developed during Modi's tenure as Gujarat CM. PM Modi had also accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping and his spouse to the riverfront during the latter's India visit in 2014.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu along with his wife Sara visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday. He was received by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport.

He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport. The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.

Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday on a six-day visit.

(With PTI inputs)