Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi misleading Patidars, says BJP

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, saying the Congress leader has been misleading Patidar youth, who have been agitating for reservation in government jobs and educational institutes.

"Congress had no roadmap for the future of Gujarat. Also, Rahul did not have any reply when the question was asked on the Patidar reservation," Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference.

He further presented a fact check to counter charge 47-year old Congress leader, who had levelled on the BJP over the issue of development in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi was repeatedly lying to the people of Gujarat over the issue of development and had been using fake numbers to defame BJP," he added.

Prasad's reply came after Rahul held his first press conference after being elected as the party president, where he questioned the BJP's contribution towards the development of Gujarat in the last 22 years.

Talking about Rahul's umpteen visits to temples in Gujarat, the BJP leader asked, "We have seen Rahul's Shiv bhakti. But what about Ram bhakti?

The #Congress Party looted the country by giving false hopes of development. pic.twitter.com/KNJuKIzI66 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 12, 2017

Undercurrent against BJP in Gujarat, Congress will win, says Rahul

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul said that there was 'tremendous undercurrent' against the BJP in Gujarat and predicted a victory for the Congress in the Assembly elections.

He claimed that the 'public mood' had undergone a radical change with all sections of society angry with the ruling party.

"It is for the first time in an election that Modi ji has not spoken about corruption, about farmers. There is tremendous undercurrent (against the BJP). Be it Patidars, OBCs, Dalits, farmers. All are angry. The Congress will win the elections," Rahul said.

The Congress leader also took on those who raised eyebrows over his visits to temples in Gujarat, wondering if it was wrong to pray for the well-being of people of the state.

"Am I not allowed to visit temples? I have asked for the well-being of the people of Gujarat during my temple visits," he said, responding to a question.

When his attention was drawn to claims by BJP leaders that he only visited temples in Gujarat, the Rahul maintained, "Earlier, I had gone to Kedarnath. Is Kedarnath in Gujarat? This is the BJP's propaganda against me."

Asked how will his party give reservation to the Patel community, a section of which is on warpath with the BJP government, breaching the cap of 50 percent set by the Supreme court, he said, "The Congress party's manifesto is clear about it."

Rahul refuted allegations of BJP leaders that Congress was playing caste politics in the elections by enlisting support of caste and community group leaders like Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor.

"The Congress wants to take along all sections of Gujarat together as against the BJP which has worked for 10 to 15 industrialists. All sections of society are angry with the BJP and that anger is coming out before this election," he said.

The second and final phase of elections will see 93 Assembly seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat going to polls.

The first phase of voting for the 182-member Assembly, held on December 9, covered 89 seats.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)