Gujarat elections before December 18: Election Commission

NEW DELHI: The Gujarat elections will be held before December 18, 2017, said the Election Commission on Thursday, while announcing the election schedule for Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal elections will be on November 9 while the counting on December 18, 2017.

The Gujarat polls are likely to be held during the five-week gap between the polling and counting in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal schedule is aimed at ensuring results of the elections does not affect the outcome in Gujarat, said Chief Election Commissioner AK Jyoti.

The counting of both the states will be conducted simultaneously, further added the EC.

“This will enable simultaneous counting in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat,” said Jyoti.

The EC also said extra measures are introduced to ensure differently-abled voters are able to participate in the upcoming state assembly elections.

The term of 182-member Gujarat assembly is due to end on January 22, 2018. Elections in Gujarat in 2012 were held in two phases on December 13 and 17, 2012 respectively.