State assembly elections: Election Commission of India goes extra mile for differently-abled voters

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said extra measures are in place to ensure differently-abled voters are able to participate in the upcoming state assembly elections in Himachal - where voting will take place on November 9 - and Gujarat where the elections will be held before December 18.

Speaking to members of the press, Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti said measures to help differently-abled voters are already in place in both states. "Differently-abled people coming in to vote at each polling station have already been identified and what type of help they may require has been worked out," he said. "ECI has instructed state governments to assist differently-abled voters and they have already procured 200 wheelchairs to assist those who may not be able to walk to polling stations.

In addition to such facilities for the differently-abled, the ECI also announced that for the first time, Himachal Pradesh will have 136 all women managed booths. Other major changes include increase in height of voting compartments to 30 inches from 24 inches, and that model code of conduct comes into effect immediately in Himachal where counting of votes will take place on December 18.