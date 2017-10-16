Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi says 'PM Modi will make it rain rhetoric again'

New Delhi: Accusing PM Narendra Modi of not fulfilling promises already made, Rahul Gandhi on Monday tweeted the former Gujarat chief minister will make it rain rhetoric once again ahead of elections in the state.

In a tongue-in-cheek tweet, the Congress vice-president took a dig at PM Modi and indicated that the BJP governement will only offer hollow promises ahead of polling. "Weather report: Ahead of elections, Gujarat will today have rain of rhetoric," he said on Twitter, using the phrase "jumlon ki baarish" in his Hindi tweet.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the BJP government - both in the state and at the Center - repeatedly on development issues. Last week, he took on PM Modi in a series of sarcastic tweets and said he would promise people of Gujarat a home on Moon by 2028, and in fact might just say that he would bring Moon to Earth by 2030. In a public rally in Gujarat, he questioned BJP's policies to eradicate poverty in the state. "PM Modi, the BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 22 years, and now you are saying that you would eradicate poverty from the state by 2022," he said.

The biggest attack though has come against Jay Shah - son of BJP chief Amit Shah. "The two beneficiaries of the business dealings of Amit Shah's son Jay are Narendra Modi and Shah. Achhe din aa gaye unke (good days have arrived for them)."

Rahul Gandhi has upped the political ante in recent weeks - especially raising issues that face Gujarat as the state goes into polls before December 18. Within his party, meanwhile, there is a growing demand to name him as the president of the Congress.