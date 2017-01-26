Hangpan Dada – Mother India's brave son who killed 4 terrorists - awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously
New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra to Havildar Hangpan Dada, who was killed near in Jammu and Kashmir in May last year while fighting terrorists.
Dada's sobbing widow Chasen Lowang received from the President the highest peacetime military award given for awarded for valour, courageous action and self-sacrifice.
Ashok Chakra(Posthumous) for Havildar Hangpan Dada.Award is received by his wife Chasen Lowang Dada. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/ywoGHj1VJL
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the guest of honour and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, watched in silence as Mukherjee saluted the courage of the dead soldier of Assam Regiment.
Dada was killed on the night of May 26 after he first fought three terrorists in close combat in Naugam sector.
He badly injured the fourth who fatally wounded him with a gun. The wounded soldier pinned down the fourth too and thus foiled an infiltration attempt from Pakistan.
With IANS inputs
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Welcome UAE's interest in investing in Indian infrastructure sector: PM Modi
- BJP has prettier faces than Priyanka Gandhi: Vinay Katiyar
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- India celebrates its 68th Republic Day
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Just 5 attempts can open Android pattern lock
- Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian flag; PICS massively go viral on social media
- MS Dhoni's batting drill: Former captain challenges death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah — MUST WATCH