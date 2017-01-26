PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 68th Republic Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day.

Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote: "Republic Day greetings to everyone.”

There will be a spectacle of the country`s military might and cultural prowess on Rajpath today.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the guest of honour. He was ceremonially welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday and held talks in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both sides inked a number of agreements.

Burj Khalifa tower, the world's tallest building located in Dubai, was lit up in the colours of the Indian National flag yesterday to celebrate India's 68th Republic Day.