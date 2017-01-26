PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 68th Republic Day
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day.
Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote: "Republic Day greetings to everyone.”
There will be a spectacle of the country`s military might and cultural prowess on Rajpath today.
Also Read: India has always celebrated ‘argumentative’ Indian, not ‘intolerant’ one, says President; advocates electoral reforms
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the guest of honour. He was ceremonially welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday and held talks in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both sides inked a number of agreements.
Also Read: Republic Day: Historic places that ignite nationalism
Burj Khalifa tower, the world's tallest building located in Dubai, was lit up in the colours of the Indian National flag yesterday to celebrate India's 68th Republic Day.
गणतंत्र दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। #RepublicDay greetings to everyone.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Welcome UAE's interest in investing in Indian infrastructure sector: PM Modi
- BJP has prettier faces than Priyanka Gandhi: Vinay Katiyar
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- India celebrates its 68th Republic Day
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Just 5 attempts can open Android pattern lock
- Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian flag; PICS massively go viral on social media
- MS Dhoni's batting drill: Former captain challenges death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah — MUST WATCH