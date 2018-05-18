HBSE 12th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Check bseh.org.in for Haryana Board Class 12 Results

HBSE Class 12 result 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to release the HBSE Class 12 result 2018 on its official website bseh.org.in. Students can also access their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The Haryana Board SSCE exam was held from March 7 to April 3, 2018, with more than 2 lakh candidates appearing for it.

Last year, nearly 2.1 lakh students registered for the exam. The overall pass percentage stood at 64.49, with girls outperforming boys.

According to latest reports, the Board has made all the necessary arrangements to declare the results. Earlier today, candidates were unable to access the official website bseh.org.in. Later, it reports suggested that a technical glitch caused the server error.

How to check the HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 result 2018

- Visit bseh.org.in or indiaresults.com or examresults.net

- Look for SSCE or Class 12 results

- Enter the required details and click on submit.

- Download your result or keep a printout for future reference.

The Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH is the chief authority which conducts public examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school level), and senior secondary school (academic & vocational) levels twice a year across the state. It was founded on 3 November, 1969 in Chandigarh. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Haryana. The BSEH is unique from other educational boards in India in the terms of the way it conducts the examinations. It was the first educational board in India to adopt the semester system and also the first board to introduce relative grading. The integral part of the BSEH, Haryana Open School (HOS) conducts on demand examination, annual and supplementary examinations at secondary and senior secondary levels. The main aim of HOS is to provide education to all those who can’t afford formal education due to social, financial and other reasons.