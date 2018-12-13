HC puts brake on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's arrest over 'Brahmanical' controversy, but refuses to quash FIR

The Rajasthan High Court put the brakes on Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey's arrest over the recent 'Brahmanical Patriarchy' placard controversy on Wednesday. The court, however, refused to quash the FIR against him for allegedly defaming the Brahmin community.

A controversy emerged after an image of the Twitter CEO holding a placard reading "Smash Brahminical Patriarchy" was shared on the micro-blogging platform. The image went viral with both Dorsey and Twitter India facing backlash. Many criticised and accused the CEO of spreading hate, forcing Twitter India to issue an apology on the same.

The placard was reportedly presented to Dorsey by a Dalit activist during a roundtable discussion with some women journalists, activists and writers during his visit to India in November.

Staying the arrest, Justice P S Bhati said that no arrest should be made in the case till further orders. The high court also stated that Dorsey who is an American citizen need not be present in person and can rather represent himself through his advocate or representative.

Muktesh Maheshwari, the lawyer representing the Twitter CEO, said, "The Court has ordered that no arrest should be made in the case until further orders. High Court has also ordered that the Jack Dorsey who is an American citizen need not be present in person and can assist in police investigation through his representative."

Petitioner Rajkumar Sharma, a member of Vipra Foundation, had moved the court after he shared a picture on his account showing him with six women holding a poster in his hands that said "Smash Brahminical Patriarchy".

With agency inputs