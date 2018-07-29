Heavy rain likely to continue in North, East India, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that heavy rain will continue to reel parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya. Rainfall is also likely in parts of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Torrential rains lashed parts of north India on Saturday, with worst-hit Uttar Pradesh recording 31 rain-related deaths and the Yamuna breaching the danger mark in the national capital, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

In Delhi, the Yamuna's water level crossed the danger mark, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas, while in Haryana the Yamunanagar district administration issued a high alert as the water level in the Yamuna crossed the five lakh-cusec mark due to a downpour.

In Uttarakhand, the government directed its disaster management department to remain alert in view of continuous rain in most parts of the state. The local MeT office on Saturday predicted more precipitation over the next 72 hours.

In Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, two pilgrims were swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains, a government spokesperson said on Saturday.

The Union Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre, meanwhile, said that 537 people have lost their lives in six states due to floods and rains in the monsoon season this year.

According to the NERC, 139 people have died in Maharashtra, 126 in Kerala, 116 in West Bengal, 70 in UP, 52 in Gujarat and 34 in Assam due to floods and rains.

Heavy rains have hit 26 districts in Maharashtra, 22 in West Bengal, 21 in Assam, 14 in Kerala and 10 in Gujarat and large swathes of UP so far.

In Assam, 10.17 lakh people have borne the brunt of rains and floods, of which 2.17 lakh have taken shelter in relief camps, while in West Bengal 1.61 lakh people have been marooned.

In Kerala, the floods have impacted 1.43 lakh people.

(With inputs from agencies)