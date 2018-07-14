हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

Heavy showers may make comeback in Mumbai, wet weekend for Delhi NCR

Civic amenities are likely to be challenged in both cities as moderate to heavy showers expected here.

Public buses got partially submerged after rains lashed Delhi on Friday, July 13. (IANS Photo)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may make a comeback in Mumbai on Saturday with private weather monitoring agencies predicting monsoon clouds to keep the sky overcast here. Monsoon rains are also expected in Delhi and adjoining areas.

Mumbai had about two days of respite from heavy rains which had brought civic amenities of the city to a near standstill. While most of Thursday and all of Friday saw only light rainfall, Mumbai is likely to get heavy showers through the weekend.

Delhi - confined to hot and humid weather through the week - received heavy showers on Friday evening with the Safdarjung observatory receiving 52.4mm of rain between 0830hrs and 1730hrs. Local residents woke up to an overcast sky on Saturday with moderate rains predicted to last all the way into Monday.

Other parts of north India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and western and central Uttar Pradesh too will receive rains. 

