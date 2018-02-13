Here is how much each Indian Chief Minister is worth

NEW DELHI: The average assets of Chief Ministers in India are worth Rs 16.18 crore while there are two CMs who are in the 100-crore club, revealed a report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Monday. Out of 31 Chief Ministers in India, as many as 25 are crorepatis.

The richest CM in India is Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu who has assets worth over Rs 177 crore while Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu has assets valued at over Rs 129 crore. The third richest CM is Punjab chief Amarinder Singh with declared assets worth over Rs 48 crore, according to a report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Monday.

Among the 'poorest' are Tripura CM Manik Sarkar with assets worth Rs 26 lakh, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee having assets to the tune of Rs 30 lakh and Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti with assets worth Rs 55 lakh.

The incomes of the CMs were analysed by ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) through the self-sworn affidavits of current chief ministers in state assemblies and Union territories across the nation.

Here is a full list of how much each Chief Minister is worth: