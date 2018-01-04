Here's what Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu may gift Narendra Modi during India visit

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may gift the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep to PM Narendra Modi during his four-day visit to India starting January 14, 2017.

Netanyahu and PM Modi had ridden the 'buggy' jeep during the latter's visit to Israel in July 2017. Now Netanyahu is going to gift the same jeep to PM Modi, PTI quoted sources as saying.

The news agency also said that sources had confirmed that the jeep has 'indeed' left for India and "would be arriving on time" to be presented by the Israeli Prime Minister to PM Modi.

It is said to cost around 390,000 shekels (approximately USD 111,000).

PM Modi had witnessed the demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on the Olga Beach during his visit to Israel.

"I am thankful to Bibi (Netanyahu) because the vehicle which I saw today, particularly during a natural calamity when people are suffering (shortage of) drinking water. Can provide drinking water," he had said after the demonstration.

Visited the GAL-Mobile water desalination unit at Olga Beach. pic.twitter.com/FuirtlyLAG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2017

אין כמו ללכת לים עם חברים! There's nothing like going to the beach with friends!@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/bmVNbQNdgt — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 6, 2017

Thank you my friend, PM @netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality & passion towards #IndiaIsraelFriendship. pic.twitter.com/1jUtMG3F85 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2017

During PM Modi's visit to Israel, the host nation had pulled out all stops to welcome him. Netanyahu had broken protocol to come to the Ben Gurion airport to receive him, an honour reserved only for the US President and the Pope.

Hailing PM Modi as "a great leader of India and a great world leader", Netanyahu had said, "we have been waiting for the last 70 years" for a visit by an Indian PM.

India and Israel had signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in key areas like science and technology, water, research and space during PM Modi's visit to the Jewish nation.

(With PTI inputs)