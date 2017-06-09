close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Here's what Xi Jinping told PM Modi to resolve differences between India, China

The two leaders meet in Astana in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 17:48
Here&#039;s what Xi Jinping told PM Modi to resolve differences between India, China

New Delhi: During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Astana on Friday, Chinese President Xi Xinping expressed his views on how to settle the long-standing difference between India and China.

The two leaders meet in Astana in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday.

Here's what he said:

1/ Both sides should work to "appropriately" manage differences.

2/ The two countries should strengthen multilateral consultation, and manage sensitive issues.

3/ President Xi stressed on boosting trade and investment cooperation so that the two countries can reap "early stage profits" from large-scale projects.

4/ Favoured early completion of the China-India-Bangladesh-Myanmar connectivity project in order to boost trade between the four countries.

(With agency inputs)

TAGS

Xi JinpingPM ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiIndiaChinaNarendra ModiChinese president Xi XinpingAstanaKazakhstanShanghai Cooperation OrganizationSCO summit

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

UKIP leader resigns after ''disastrous'...
EuropeWorld

UKIP leader resigns after ''disastrous'...

&#039;Snana Jatra&#039; of Lord Jagannath celebrated in Puri
Odisha

'Snana Jatra' of Lord Jagannath celebrated in Pur...

3 DMK MLAs on way to attend CM function detained
Tamil Nadu

3 DMK MLAs on way to attend CM function detained

Kerala CPI-M says attacks on cadre increased after Amit Sha...
India

Kerala CPI-M says attacks on cadre increased after Amit Sha...

Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport in Nepal
WorldAsia

Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport...

Girls outperform boys in UP board&#039;s high school &amp; intermediate exams
Uttar Pradesh

Girls outperform boys in UP board's high school &...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video