Here's what Xi Jinping told PM Modi to resolve differences between India, China
The two leaders meet in Astana in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday.
New Delhi: During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Astana on Friday, Chinese President Xi Xinping expressed his views on how to settle the long-standing difference between India and China.
Here's what he said:
1/ Both sides should work to "appropriately" manage differences.
2/ The two countries should strengthen multilateral consultation, and manage sensitive issues.
3/ President Xi stressed on boosting trade and investment cooperation so that the two countries can reap "early stage profits" from large-scale projects.
4/ Favoured early completion of the China-India-Bangladesh-Myanmar connectivity project in order to boost trade between the four countries.
(With agency inputs)