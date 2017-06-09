Here's what Xi Jinping told PM Modi to resolve differences between India, China

New Delhi: During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Astana on Friday, Chinese President Xi Xinping expressed his views on how to settle the long-standing difference between India and China.

The two leaders meet in Astana in Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday.

Here's what he said:

1/ Both sides should work to "appropriately" manage differences.

2/ The two countries should strengthen multilateral consultation, and manage sensitive issues.

3/ President Xi stressed on boosting trade and investment cooperation so that the two countries can reap "early stage profits" from large-scale projects.

4/ Favoured early completion of the China-India-Bangladesh-Myanmar connectivity project in order to boost trade between the four countries.

(With agency inputs)