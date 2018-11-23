हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Highlights: Work done by Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Vasundhara Raje will ensure BJP's win, says Amit Shah

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, the BJP chief said that each seat in India is important for his party.

Highlights: Work done by Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan &amp; Vasundhara Raje will ensure BJP&#039;s win, says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said on Friday that the attempt of the PDP, the National Conference and the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir was an attempt to mislead people. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, the BJP chief said that each seat in India is important for his party.

Here are the highlights of the interview:

# We are confident that BJP will win 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says Amit Shah.

# The results of Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be a combination of work done by Narendra Modi government and respective state governments, says Amit Shah.

# In Rajasthan, there will be a considerable role of ground work done by Vasundhara Raje. In Madhya Pradesh, the work done by Shivraj Singh Chouhan will play a key role, says Amit Shah.

# The parties in J&K got an indication that the Assembly would be dissolved and hence they made an attempt to mislead people, says Amit Shah.

Tags:
Amit ShahAmit Shah interviewBJPassembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsLok Sabha elections 2019Jammu and Kashmir

Must Watch