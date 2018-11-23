हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

We are committed to Ram temple, but no need of an ordinance for now: Amit Shah

Amid the rising clamour for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said that there is no need for an ordinance for now, citing that the Supreme Court has said that it would hear the case in January, 2019.

We are committed to Ram temple, but no need of an ordinance for now: Amit Shah

Amid the rising clamour for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said that there is no need for an ordinance for now, citing that the Supreme Court has said that it would hear the case in January, 2019.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, the BJP chief said that construction of Ram Mandir is definitely on priority but the party does not want to touch the issue now when the Supreme Court will be hearing the case soon. 

Clarifying that 'Ram Janmbhoomi' issue was a part of BJP manifesto, Shah clarified that there is no deviation from the issue but for now, there is no ordinance on the construction of Ram Temple. 

Targetting the Congress party, Shah accused Kapil Sibal of elongating the issue of Ram Mandir. Kapil Sibal said in court that Ram temple issue must be decided after Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, it is clear that it is the Congress party that wants the hearing in Ram temple case to be deferred, Shah added.

Assuring that Ram Temple would definitely be constructed, Shah said that not just one brick, but the whole temple will be built. 

"Ek inth nahi, poora mandir banayenge," Shah said in the interview with Zee News. We will solve the Ram Mandir issue as per provisions of the Constitution. If the Supreme Court has decided to hear the case in January, there is no need for an ordinance on Ram temple as of now, he added.

Answering to the question whether the "Modi wave" will be created by the construction of Ram Temple, Shah denied the same and said that the 'Modi wave' will be created by the prayers of 22 crore lives that the BJP has touched in the last five years. 

