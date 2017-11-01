Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress has most crorepati candidates, BJP has most with criminal records

New Delhi: Congress tops the list in the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh in terms of crorepati candidates while BJP has the maximum number of candidates with criminal records.

According to an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) into candidates' affidavit reveals that 59 out of 68 candidates from Congress have declared assets in excess of Rs 1 crore. That is 87 per cent and the highest among all political parties. The BJP has 47 of its 68 candidates with assets worth more than Rs 1 crore - 69 per cent.

The richest candidate in the fray is BJP's Balvir Singh Verma from Chopal constituency. His net worth is Rs 90 crores. Congress' Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural is second in the list with Rs 84 crore.

The report further finds that 158 of the total 338 candidates are worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The BJP heads the list in terms of candidates with criminal records - at 23. Nine of these candidates face serious charges like murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping. Congress has six candidates with criminal cases against them.

The details emerge on a day when the Election Commission told Supreme Court that convicted MPs and MLAs should be banned for life from contesting polls. Under the current law, a lawmaker can be debarred for six years from contesting elections once he is convicted for heinous or moral offences.