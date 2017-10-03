Honeypreet, another woman arrested by Haryana Police

New Delhi: Honeypreet Insan, who claims to be the adopted daughter of rape accused Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was taken into custody by Haryana Police on Tuesday.

Honeypreet, along with another woman, was arrested from Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab, says Panchkula Police commissioner Chawla.

She will be produced in a trial court of Haryana`s Panchkula on Wednesday, police said.

Honeypreet, in her mid-30s, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, tops the list of 43 most wanted people released by Haryana Police, in connection with Panchkula's Dera violence incident that left at least 41 people dead and over 250 injured, following Ram Rahim's rape conviction.

A court in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, on September 25 issued arrest warrants against Honeypreet, Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan. The Haryana Police had sounded an international alert against all three.

Earlier today, Honeypreet hinted at surrendering before the court in a video interview.

"For me, when Papa went away (was jailed), my world came crashing down. I was devastated mentally. Then the way some guided me, I went to Delhi...Now, I will go to the Punjab and Haryana High Court," Honeypreet said.

She claimed to be "devastated" and “depressed” by allegations of inciting Panchkula violence.

"Was I present with the arsonists (during the mayhem in Panchkula on August 25), how are they levelling such allegations," she said while sitting inside a car at an undisclosed location.

"Papa is innocent," she further added.

Rejecting several allegations levelled by her former husband Vishwas Gupta on her 'relationship' with Ram Rahim, she said, "I cannot understand how anyone can point fingers at pious relations that are there between a father and his daughter. What proof have these people got to level such allegations? All those who are spreading such rumours, please do not believe them."