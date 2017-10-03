close
Honeypreet in police custody: Reports

Honeypreet Insan is not in police custody, say reports.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 15:21
New Delhi: Honeypreet Insan, who claims to be the adopted daughter of rape accused Dera Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, has reportedly surrendered before a court in Panchkula on Tuesday.

Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, tops the list of 43 people most wanted people released by Haryana Police. She's wanted in connection with Panchkula's Dera violence incident that left at least 41 people dead and over 250 injured, following Ram Rahim's rape conviction.

Earlier today, in a video interview, she claimed to be "devastated" by allegations that she incited the Panchkula violence.

"Papa" is innocent, she had further added and that his conviction on August 25 in two rape cases has left her "depressed".

 

HoneypreetRam RahimHoneypreet arrestedHoneypreet Insan

