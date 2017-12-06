How is Ayodhya dispute connected to 2019 Lok Sabha elections? Narendra Modi hits out at Kapil Sibal

DHANDHUKA: A day after lawyer Kapil Sibal, who is representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ayodhya dispute, said that the hearing in the matter should beheld after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the logic behind the argument.

Modi asked the Congress leader as to how are the two issues linked. "No objection that Kapil Sibal is fighting on behalf of Muslim community but how can he say do not find a solution to the Ayodhya issue until next election? How is it connected to Lok Sabha elections," he said during a poll rally in Dhandhuka.

He also accused the Congress of linking the Ram temple issue with the elections. "Now Congress links Ram Mandir with elections. They are least bothered about the nation," Modi said.

Sibal had presented the view in the Supreme Court that this judgment would affect 2019 elections which is why the verdict should be delayed till then.

However, the demand was brushed aside by the court as it fixed February 8, 2018 for commencing final hearing in the case.

The Congress distanced itself from Sibal`s stand saying it does not represent the party's stand.