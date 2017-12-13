Huge boost for 'Make in India: Narendra Modi to commission Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari

MUMBAI: INS Kalvari will be commissioned into the Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. INS Kalvari is a diesel-electric attack submarine that has been built for the Indian Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

Representing a significant success for the "Make in India" initiative, it is the first of six such submarines that will be inducted into the Indian Navy. A diesel-electric attack submarine, the INS Kalvari has been built for the Indian Navy by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

The project has been undertaken with French collaboration.

Along with Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, important dignitaries of Maharashtra Government, and senior Naval Officers will be present for the event.

The PM will unveil its plaque at the commissioning ceremony on Thursday. He will undertake a visit of the submarine and will also address the gathering.

This will be preceded by reading out the commissioning warrant, hoisting of colours and breaking of commissioning pennant with national anthem.

Kalvari has gone through 120 days of extensive sea trials. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.

"The technology utilised in the Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons," an official of the MDL said.

Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.