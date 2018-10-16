Hyatt gun-wielding row: Cops issue show cause notice to hotel, hunt on for accused

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday night issued a show cause notice to Hyatt Regency asking them the reason for the delay in informing them about an incident which involved a politician's son wielding a gun on the hotel premises. While a hunt has also been launched for the accused, cops - in the show cause notice - have also asked Hyatt why their lodging licence shouldn't be cancelled.

A video of Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, brandishing a gun and hurling abuses at a couple went viral on social media on Tuesday. Pandey can be seen and heard using expletives galore before getting into his luxury car with his women friends. While Hyatt issued a statement saying that hotel authorities will fully cooperate into the investigations, Special Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police, said, “We have asked the 5-star hotel authorities why they did not report the incident to the police.”

Delhi Police issues a show cause notice to hotel Hyatt Regency asking why their lodging license should not be cancelled in light of the incident where Aashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was seen brandishing a gun on October 14. pic.twitter.com/PCbJhcbaxD — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Pandey was unknown at the time of filing this report. Delhi Police has said that all precautions are being taken to ensure he does not flee from the country. "Police took suo motu cognizance of the video and after verification from Hyatt Regency, a case was registered against Aashish Pandey. Border check post has been put on alert along Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border. Lookout circular has been opened in all airports in the country," read a statement.

Delhi Police has also registered a case under the Arms Act against Pandey and details of his arms license was collected with the process to getting it cancelled having been initiated.