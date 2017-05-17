Hyderabad cops detain three Islamic State suspects

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday detained three persons suspected to be working for terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The terrorists were exposed by a television channel on Tuesday.

An investigation has been initiated and all the three suspects are currently being interrogated by the officials."

Central Crime Station Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty confirmed the news and told ANI, "Once we receive the tape we will investigate the matter."

In April, Delhi Police`s Special cell arrested three ISIS suspects from Jalandhar, Mumbai and Bijnor in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad said it received information of a group being readied for terror activities.