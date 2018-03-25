I am not Yoga teacher, but some people have made me one: PM Modi's friendly banter in Mann Ki Baat

NEW DELHI: In a light-hearted banter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that he's not a Yoga teacher, but people have made him one. “I am not Yoga teacher, but some people with their creativity has made me one. A 3D video of mine has been made, which I will share with you all,” said PM Modi.

Yoga has become a mass movement, said Modi adding that it has now has reached every household.

Less than 100 days left for the 4th International Day of Yoga. Let us think of ways through which we can ensure more people join the programme and embrace Yoga. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/sg0jdWaKn9 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2018

Dedicating a major part of monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat to farmers and healthcare, PM Modi said that the Centre has taken several steps to improve the situation.

Recalling the Budget 2018, PM Modi said that the farmers will be given 1.5 times minimum support price (MSP) fair price for the crops.

इस साल के बजट में किसानों को फसलों की उचित क़ीमत दिलाने के लिए एक बड़ा निर्णय लिया गया है | यह तय किया गया है कि अधिसूचित फसलों के लिए MSP, उनकी लागत का कम-से-कम डेढ़ गुणा घोषित किया जाएगा : PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2018

On healthcare, the Prime Minister said, “We are concentrating on affordable healthcare along with preventive healthcare. We are working to ensure National Health Centres reach every part of the country.”

Batting for fit and better India, PM Modi also urged the youth of the country to launch Fit India movement and work towards making it a success.

Yogesh Bhadresa Ji has asked me to speak to the youth concerning their health...Yogesh ji, I have decided to speak on ‘Fit India’. In fact, all young people can come together to launch a movement of 'Fit India' : PM @narendramodi during #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2018

The Prime also admitted to receiving several letters from, who talked about their preparation for examinations.

This time, people have written to me about exams, the upcoming vacations, water conservation among other issues: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2018

The Prime Minister also spoke on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar who dreamt of making India as an industrial powerhouse. “It was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure. (We're) Working on India's economic growth and fulfilling Dr. Ambedkar's dreams. For people like us, who belong to the poor and backward sections of society, Dr. Ambedkar is our inspiration,” said PM Modi.

In the mid-40s, the world was talking about World War II, the Cold War and divisions, but one man, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was talking about unity, Team India and cooperative federalism. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/KIOIr1Drtb — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2018

This was the 42nd edition PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program.