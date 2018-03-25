हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
I am not Yoga teacher, but some people have made me one: PM Modi's friendly banter in Mann Ki Baat

Rama and Ramayana inspires ASEAN countries, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 25, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
NEW DELHI: In a light-hearted banter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that he's not a Yoga teacher, but people have made him one. “I am not Yoga teacher, but some people with their creativity has made me one. A 3D video of mine has been made, which I will share with you all,” said PM Modi.

Yoga has become a mass movement, said Modi adding that it has now has reached every household.

Dedicating a major part of monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat to farmers and healthcare, PM Modi said that the Centre has taken several steps to improve the situation.

Recalling the Budget 2018, PM Modi said that the farmers will be given 1.5 times minimum support price (MSP) fair price for the crops.

On healthcare, the Prime Minister said, “We are concentrating on affordable healthcare along with preventive healthcare. We are working to ensure National Health Centres reach every part of the country.”

Batting for fit and better India, PM Modi also urged the youth of the country to launch Fit India movement and work towards making it a success.

The Prime also admitted to receiving several letters from, who talked about their preparation for examinations.

The Prime Minister also spoke on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar who dreamt of making India as an industrial powerhouse. “It was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure. (We're) Working on India's economic growth and fulfilling Dr. Ambedkar's dreams. For people like us, who belong to the poor and backward sections of society, Dr. Ambedkar is our inspiration,” said PM Modi.

 

This was the 42nd edition PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program.

