IAF creates history, Brahmos missile successfully launched from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet – Watch video

NEW DELHI: In a big boost for the armed forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully test-fired the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile Brahmos from a Sukhoi-30MKI combat jet against a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.

The test also made the Indian Air Force the first air force in the world to test a missile of this category from an air platform.

The successful maiden test firing of Brahmos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) from Su-30MKI will significantly bolster the IAF’s air combat operations capability from stand-off ranges. Brahmos ALCM weighing 2.5 ton is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India’s Su-30 fighter aircraft modified by HAL to carry weapons. Brahmos, the world-class weapon with multi-platform, multi-mission role is now capable of being launched from Land, Sea and Air, completing the tactical cruise missile triad for India. Brahmos is a joint venture between DRDO of India and NPOM of Russia.

Notably, BrahMos is the only cruise missile that can be fired from air, land and sea.

The IAF said it became the first air force in the world to successfully launch a surface attack missile of this category and that the weapon provided it a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target in sea or land with "pinpoint accuracy" in all weather conditions.

MaidenTest Flight : The World’s fastest Supersonic Cruise Missile #Brahmos created history after it was successfully flight-tested from the #IAF frontline Fighter Aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI against a sea based target in the Bay of Bengal, 22 Nov 17.@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/doOsvqznGC — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 22, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight over the successful maiden test flight of Brahmos cruise missile from an Air Force jet.

"Delighted on the successful maiden test firing of Brahmos ALCM from Su-30MKI. Congratulations to all those associated with this remarkable feat," the PM tweeted.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO and BrahMos for the outstanding accomplishment.