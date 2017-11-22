BrahMos test-fired from Sukhoi: Why it is a big deal for Indian Air Force

New Delhi: BrahMos missiles were test-fired from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet for the first time ever on Wednesday. In what is being seen as a massive shot in the arm for the Indian Air Force, the marriage of world's fastest supersonic cruise missile and a fighter jet will add to air combat operations capability.

Here's all that makes the BrahMos test-fire from the IAF fighter jet special:

* The anti-ship missile was gravity-dropped from the Sukhoi-30MKI or Su-30 from the fuselage.

* The two-stage missile`s engine fired up and propelled towards the intended target at the sea in Bay of Bengal.

* Brahmos ALCM, weighing 2.5 ton is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India's Su-30 fighter aircraft modified by state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to carry weapons.

* The BrahMos is now capable of being launched from land, sea and air, completing the tactical cruise missile triad for India.

* Targets deep within enemy territory can now be hit with extreme precision from a safe distance. This is because the missile have a range of 290 kms.

* This also mitigates the risk of jets being targetted by air defence systems that may be in place to protect target areas.

* Brahmos is a joint venture between DRDO of India and NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia.

(With agency inputs)