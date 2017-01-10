Imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan mosque says Tarek Fatah's throat will be slit

New Delhi: Syed Mohammad Nurur Rahman Barkati, the Shahi Imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan Masjid, has stoked a huge controversy by threatening Pakistan-born Canadian author Tarek Fatah.

Barkati, who Sunday issued a fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "bluffing" the people through demonetisation, on Monday appeared on Zee Media show and threatened Fatah saying, "Your throat will also be slit."

The Shahi Imam made the controversial statement after Fatah criticised Barkati for issuing a fatwa against the PM.

Shahi Imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan mosque made the derogatory remarks while responding angrily to Fatah's statement that India has come a long way from the medieval practices when people's throats were slit.

Both Barkati and Fatah were part of a discussion programme on the news channel where the cleric viciously attacked the Prime Minister, accusing him of spreading communalism and ruining the life of common people through the demonetisation move.

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is yet to take any action against the Shahi Imam.

While issuing a fatwa against PM Modi, Barkati had said, “Everyday people are harassed and facing problem due to demonetisation,” adding that “Modi is bluffing the society and the innocent people of the country through demonetisation and nobody wants him to continue as the Prime Minister.”

He also announced a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh to whoever executes the 'fatwa'.

