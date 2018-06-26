हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon

IMD cautions against rising river levels in Gujarat, several other states

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next three days in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam, Meghalaya and for North Bengal.

Representational image

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday warned against rivers in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra - among several others - rising to dangerous levels due to heavy monsoon rainfall.

Predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam, Meghalaya and in North Bengal in the next three days, the Met department has said rivers in these regions could rise to dangerous levels. The levels could rise in Damangang basin (possibly affecting Nasik district), Krishna basin (possibly affecting Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, Sholapur districts), Brahmaputra basin (possibly affecting Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar in West Bengal and in Sikkim) and Barak basin (possibly affecting Cachar, Hailakhandi and Karimgunj district of Assam).

In addition, the IMD has also strongly warned of urban flooding in Mumbai with high tide being a real possibility as well.

Monsoon has covered most parts of India with only north Indian states still in waiting. It is expected to reach the national capital of Delhi on or around June 29.

