IMF appoints Harvard's Gita Gopinath as chief economist

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has on Monday appointed Gita Gopinath as its Chief Economist. Gopinath, who is a US citizen, currently serves as a professor at the Harvard University.

She did her graduation from the Delhi School of Economics while her masters from the University of Washington. Gopinath completed her PhD in economics from Princeton University in 2001.

The appointed has been done by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde. In a statement, the IMF said, "India-born economist, Gita Gopinath Monday appointed as chief economist of International Monetary Fund."

Gopinath replaced Maury Obstfeld who will retire from IMF in December 2018. "Gopinath will succeed Maurice (Maury) Obstfeld, who would retire at the end of 2018," the IMF added.

She serves as the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard University.

"Gopinath is one of the world's outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

