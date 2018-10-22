हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Imran Khan

Imran Khan accuses India of ‘new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris’, says let’s talk

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has stoked a fresh controversy by again raking up the Kashmir issue to target India. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Imran Khan alleged that India was carrying out “new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris”.

The newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan reiterated that the Kashmir dispute could be resolved only through dialogue “in accordance with the UNSC resolution and the wishes of the Kashmiri people”.

Imran tweeted, “Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris in IOK by Indian security forces. It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

The post was retweeted by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, who said that Pakistan needed to do more “as a party to the dispute”. He claimed that the people of Kashmir “appreciate Pakistan’s concern”.

“People of #Kashmir appreciate Pakistan’s concern,but to put an end to the appalling grind of repression and human right abuse that Kashmiri’s are suffering at the hands of Indian state urgently requires #Pakistan as a party to the dispute to do much more,” tweeted the Hurriyat leader.

This comes almost a month after Imran Khan asked the Indian government to “shun arrogance” and hold talks with Pakistan on all issues, including Kashmir. He had said that Pakistan’s offer for talks should be considered the country’s weakness.

“I hope the Indian leadership will shun arrogance and hold (peace) talks with Pakistan. Our offer of friendship should not be considered as our weakness. Friendship between Pakistan and India will help overcome poverty,” Imran Khan had said.

Prior to it, Imran Khan had reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking resumption of bilateral talks on key issues, including terrorism and Kashmir.

Imran KhanIndia Pakistan tiesKashmir issueKashmirIndiaPakistan

