Imran Khan should worry about bankrupt Pakistan, not Kashmir: India

On a day when Imran Khan alleged that Indian security forces are targeting innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir, India reacted sharply and said that the Pakistani PM should worry about his country's bankruptcy rather than focus on making false accusations.

Imran on Monday claimed in Twitter post on Monday that India was carrying out a 'new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris.' He did not make any reference to actions of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists or his country's Border Action Team (BAT) making repeated infiltration bids which are being thwarted by Indian security forces. "Imran Khan should first worry about his own country. Pakistan is at the cusp of bankruptcy," said Shahnawaz Hussain, spokesperson for the ruling BJP at the centre. "He should not meddle in the internal affairs of India and ought to know that not only Jammu and Kashmir but even Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is an integral part of our country.

Recent days have seen an increase in cross-border activities of Pakistan's BAT units which recently killed three Indian Army soldiers in J&K's Sunderbani sector. On Sunday, the Indian Army shot dead two BAT intruders even as their accomplices managed to escape. On the same day, three terrorists were gunned down in Kulgam in an incident which also resulted in the deaths of seven people.

Despite the country on the verge of economic collapse and running pillar to post in search of bailout packages, it continues to arm, train and support terrorist groups across the Line of Control (LoC). BAT units too play an active role in providing cover to intruders even as efforts to sneak in are almost always countered strongly by Indian security forces.