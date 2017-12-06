In Gujarat 'janeudhari', in Uttar Pradesh 'Maulana': Sambit Patra's dig at Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday took a dig at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over the controversy related to latter's religious credentials.

Addressing the media, Patra took potshots at the Gandhi scion saying, the Congress leader changes his religion credentials as per the situation. “While in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi becomes a 'janeudhari', when in Uttar Pradesh, he becomes a 'Maulana'," Patra said.

The Congress party last week had claimed Rahul Gandhi is a 'janeudhari' (the one who wears Brahminical thread) Hindu.

The Congress' claim came after a row erupted over Rahul's visit to Somnath Temple in Gujarat wherein his name was allegedly listed as a non-Hindu visitor in the visitor-book.

Later, the Congress vice president broke his silence on the Somnath Temple register entry row, saying he doesn't use his religion for politics.

The Gandhi scion said that his family members, including his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, have been disciples of Lord Shiva.

When Rahul Gandhi visited the temple on November 29, a register entry was made in his name as he went inside the temple. This development had sparked speculations over the Gandhi scion being a non-Hindu. It was reported that Rahul’s media coordinator Manoj Tyagi had made the entry in the register.

According to some media reports, the register entry at Somnath is only required for people from other faiths visiting the famed temple.

Of late, Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning hard in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi has been visiting a number of temples across the state.

The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while counting of votes is scheduled for December 18.

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday asked Rahul to clear the stand of Congress on the Ram temple issue in Ayodhya.

Accusing the Congress of maintaining double standards on the contentious 'Ram Mandir' row Shah said, "On the one hand, temples are being visited (by Rahul Gandhi) ahead of elections. On the other hand, they are trying to delay the hearing of the Ramjanmabhoomi case (in the Supreme Court). The Congress has double standards on the issue. They should clarify their stand.”